Britney Spears enters rehab after DUI arrest

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Britney Spears voluntarily entered into treatment nearly one month after her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence near her Southern California home.

A representative for Spears confirmed to Fox News Digital that the "Toxic" singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

Circumstances surrounding her care were not immediately made available.

BRITNEY SPEARS REPORTED FOR ERRATIC DRIVING AT HIGH RATE OF SPEED BEFORE DUI ARREST

BRITNEY SPEARS ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA AFTER LATE-NIGHT INCIDENT

Spears, 44, was arrested Wednesday, March 4, and booked for allegedly driving under the influence. She was released around 6:07 a.m. the following day, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The "Womanizer" singer was allegedly spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed while traveling southbound on U.S. 101. The California Highway Patrol was able to safely pull her over before conducting a series of field sobriety tests.

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This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.