Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Britney Spears enters rehab after DUI arrest

Pop star Britney Spears was arrested in March and charged with a DUI

By Tracy Wright Fox News
close
Britney Spears was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Video

Britney Spears was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence

Audio of the 911 dispatch officers involved in Spears' arrest.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears voluntarily entered into treatment nearly one month after her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence near her Southern California home.

A representative for Spears confirmed to Fox News Digital that the "Toxic" singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility. 

Circumstances surrounding her care were not immediately made available.

BRITNEY SPEARS REPORTED FOR ERRATIC DRIVING AT HIGH RATE OF SPEED BEFORE DUI ARREST

Britney Spears wears black dress on red carpet

Britney Spears voluntarily checked into rehab, a representative confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Dimitrios Kambouris)

BRITNEY SPEARS ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA AFTER LATE-NIGHT INCIDENT

Spears, 44, was arrested Wednesday, March 4, and booked for allegedly driving under the influence. She was released around 6:07 a.m. the following day, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The "Womanizer" singer was allegedly spotted driving erratically at a high rate of speed while traveling southbound on U.S. 101. The California Highway Patrol was able to safely pull her over before conducting a series of field sobriety tests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending

Close modal

Continue