Britney Spears pleads guilty to ‘wet reckless’ charge after DUI arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears took a plea deal Monday as the Ventura County District Attorney's office dropped the pop star's DUI charge.

Spears, 44, pleaded guilty through her lawyer to what’s commonly called "wet reckless." She was hit with fines, given 12 months of probation, time served and will need to complete a DUI course. The plea offer was standard for defendants with no DUI history, no crash or injury on the road, and a low blood-alcohol level, the county district attorney’s office said.

The Ventura County District Attorney's office formally charged Spears last week with one misdemeanor count of DUI stemming from her March arrest. Spears did not appear in Ventura County court.

In the DUI charges filed Thursday, officials stated Spears' committed the alleged misdemeanor "unlawfully, while under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug, drive a vehicle."

BRITNEY SPEARS FORMALLY CHARGED WITH DUI

Spears was arrested Wednesday, March 4, and booked for allegedly driving under the influence . She was released around 6:07 a.m. the following day, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The District Attorney's office gave the "Circus" singer a chance to plead "guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs," otherwise known as a "wet reckless."

BRITNEY SPEARS ENTERS REHAB AFTER DUI ARREST

"For defendants without a prior DUI history, a low blood alcohol level, and where there is no crash or injury, prosecutors typically offer what is known as a ‘wet reckless,'" a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"This law allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs."

The resolution is "common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program."

"Under that offer, a defendant is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees," officials said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A representative for Spears confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time of her arrest that the "Toxic" singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

LISTEN: Audio of the 911 dispatch officers involved in Britney Spears' arrest

Circumstances surrounding her care were not immediately made available.

Dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital from the incident indicated that the California Highway Patrol followed Spears for a while on the freeway and other roads in the greater Los Angeles area before pulling her over.

Spears showed signs of impairment and chemical test results are still pending, according to authorities.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable," a Spears rep told Fox News Digital after her arrest.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and, hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.