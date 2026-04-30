Britney Spears formally charged with DUI

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Britney Spears faces one misdemeanor count after officials formally charged the pop star with driving under the influence, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Spears, 44, was arrested Wednesday, March 4, and booked for allegedly driving under the influence. She was released around 6:07 a.m. the following day, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

In the DUI charges filed Thursday, the Ventura County District Attorney stated Spears' committed the alleged misdemeanor "unlawfully, while under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug, drive a vehicle."

BRITNEY SPEARS ENTERS REHAB AFTER DUI ARREST

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A representative for Spears confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that the "Toxic" singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

Circumstances surrounding her care were not immediately made available.

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This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.