Britney Spears’ mom objects to Jamie Spears’ ‘utterly excessive’ $890G request in conservatorship case

Britney Spears' mother is stepping up to bat for her pop star daughter in her ongoing conservatorship case.

On Monday, Lynne Spears, 65, filed an objection to Jamie Spears' request to be reimbursed for a fee totaling more than $890,000 from his law firm Holland & Knight.

In the document obtained by Fox News, Lynne claims the hefty fee Jamie requested to be reimbursed for is "substantively improper."

"Petitioner Lynne Spears, interested party and mother of the Conservatee Britney Jean Spears, respectfully objects to the Petition for Order Allowing and Approving Payment of 1) Compensation to Conservator and Attorneys for Conservator; and 2) Reimbursement of Costs, solely as it relates to fees and expenses charged to the estate by certain time keepers at Holland & Knight LLP, and fees and expenses charged for certain services provided by H&K," Lynne's filing reads.

Lynne goes on to question the necessity of the $890,000 fee. She requests that the "raw data regarding those fees and costs be examined in camera by the Court, and, to the extent they are determined to be improper or excessive, that they be stricken from the H&K Fee Application, and in the event they have already been paid, that they be clawed back immediately and repaid to the Conservatee's estate."

Earlier this month, Holland & Knight LLP submitted a fee and cost application for approval by the court that totals a little over four months of work at $890,000. The fee application came out to $821,390.15 and the cost reimbursement request totaled $72,361.16, Lynne states in her filing.

Britney's mother claims there are three reasons she's objecting to the requests. The first being that the fees requested by Jamie are "procedurally improper in that the request seeks compensation for H&K attorneys and paralegals, and unidentified others who were not approved" by the court.

Lynne also argues that the fees are "substantively improper" because they "were unrelated to the Purpose outlined by Mr. Spears for retaining H&K." She claims the legal services were "not performed in good faith for the benefit of the Conservatee, but instead largely constituted a 'national media tour' orchestrated" by the law firm to "promote Ms. Thoreen and/or combat media coverage that cast Mr. Spears in a negative light."

The "Toxic" singer's mom concludes that the hours tallied "are utterly exessive." The Holland & Knight law firm did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"H&K's fee application is more than $200,000 more than all of other law firms combined for whom fee applications were filed," Lynne argues in the filing.

The fee applications were filed for work that took place during the period of Oct. 17, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

The filing comes a couple months after Britney's conservatorship case, personal life and career were examined in the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary. Britney admitted last month that the "New York Times Presents" doc left her "embarrassed." She added that while she did not watch the doc, clips of it she did see caused her to cry "for two weeks."

It brought renewed attention to the alleged strained relationship Britney currently has with her father. In March, the singer's attorney officially asked the court to make Jodi Montgomery the permanent conservator of her person.

In the documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court, Spears --through her lawyer -- indicated her desire for Montgomery to be appointed as the new full-time conservator of her person now and in the future.

Furthermore, Spears also asked that her father, Jamie, resign from his position altogether and cites a job well done on behalf of Montgomery. Montgomery was Spears’ acting conservator while Jamie temporarily stepped away from the position in 2019 due to "health reasons."

Over the weekend, Britney posted a Q&A video to social media to let her fans know she’s doing "totally fine" and is "extremely happy."

"I’m here to answer all your questions," Spears said. "Are you okay? Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.