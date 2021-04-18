Britney Spears says she's 'totally fine' and 'extremely happy' in new Instagram video

Britney Spears says she’s doing "totally fine" and is "extremely happy" in a Q&A video that was shared to her Instagram account on Saturday.

While standing outside and facing the camera, Spears, 39, addressed questions she has gotten from fans about her past social media posts and general life.

"I’m here to answer all your questions," Spears began. "Are you okay? Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself."

BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES VIDEO FOR FANS 'CONCERNED WITH MY LIFE'

Spears also took some time to address the two spinning dance routines she shared earlier in the week, one of which she seemed to tease a mysterious project named "red."

Fans have questioned whether the two posts were coded messages asking for help since she is dancing to the song "S.O.S" by French pop singer Indila. The song contains lyrics that express sorrow and distress.

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE 'CRIED FOR TWO WEEKS' AFTER WATCHING PARTS OF 'FRAMING BRITNEY SPEARS' DOCUMENTARY

However, Spears focused on the spinning nature of her routine rather than its meaning.

"When I’m in my living room, do I get dizzy when I’m spinning so much?" Spears asked for her audience. "Yes, I get extremely dizzy. But, I’m a dancer so as long as I have a focus point for my head, as I turn as long as I keep finding that spot, usually in the end it’s not as bad."

BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD REQUESTS POP STAR TO PAY NEARLY $2 MILLION OF HIS LEGAL FEES

The pop star even acknowledged the red refrigerator photo she shared to Instagram on March 24 that left fans baffled. Again, Spears didn’t spill the beans on what red means, but she said she shared the image because she thought it was a "cool" vintage appliance.

Spears’ Q&A video has since been viewed more than 3.35 million times. Fans appear to be divided in the comments section with some seeing progress being made with the pop singer opening up to questions about her life while others said they worry about the star’s swaying and glancing away from the camera.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The post also comes shortly after Spears was spotted shopping in Malibu over the weekend, which she addressed in her video caption.

"This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend's brown blazer to stay in disguise," Spears wrote. "The paps still found me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spears’ struggle with the paparazzi was highlighted in The New York Times limited documentary series "Framing Britney Spears," which debuted on Feb. 5, 2021, and revived the fan-led "Free Britney" movement.