Britney Spears tells fans she took time off 'to focus on what I really want' amid life 'transition'

Britney Spears has been going through a difficult time as the drama around her conservatorship continues.

But the singer took to social media to let fans know she's okay and appreciative of their support.

"I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!!” the 37-year-old wrote Friday on Instagram. "I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want.”

“I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all … I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf," she added.

On September 18, a hearing to review the court conservatorship that controls the money and affairs of Spears ended with no decisions made. The Grammy-winner did not attend.

The pop star's 67-year-old dad, Jamie, temporarily stepped down earlier this month from his role as conservator over Spears' personal life, though he maintained financial control over her assets.

He had been Britney's conservator since her 2008 breakdown but suffered a ruptured colon in November 2018. To help her father focus on his health, Spears took an indefinite hiatus from her Las Vegas residency in January,

TMZ reported that Spears' care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was named a temporary conservator for Spears after the pop star's dad asked the court to let him step down.

Montgomery will reportedly fill the role until Jan. 31, 2020, at which point it's speculated that Jamie will try to renew his role.

