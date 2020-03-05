Britney Spears is 'angry' custody arrangement has reduced time she spends with sons: report

Britney Spears is not pleased with the custody arrangement she and ex Kevin Federline reached last year that decreased the amount of time she spends with her sons, according to a new report.

The 38-year-old singer and Federline, 41, share sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13. In September, the former couple's 50-50 custody arrangement was altered, with Britney receiving 30 percent in custodial rights while Federline was awarded 70 percent.

The altered arrangement followed a spat between Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, and her son, Sean, who alleged his grandfather placed his hands on him. A source tells Us Weekly Britney's relationship with her dad is still strained because it affected the time she now has with her boys.

"Britney hasn't been spending time with her dad, and very much remains angry that she doesn't have the boys as much as she did in the past," an insider told the magazine.

Jamie, who served as Britney's conservator until last fall, is still concerned the singer is in need of a "set schedule for work that keeps her busy," said the insider.

A police report obtained by the magazine last August claimed Sean reportedly "felt unsafe" and locked himself in a room while the boys were visiting Jamie Spears in California. Jamie managed to break in and "shook" the teen.

Jamie suffered a ruptured colon in November 2018, prompting Britney to take an indefinite hiatus from her Las Vegas residency last January.

Despite the family drama, Britney has appeared to be enjoying her romance with bodybuilder Sam Asghari. Earlier this week the pop star showed off her toned body in a bikini and gave Asghari a special birthday tribute on Instagram.