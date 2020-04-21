Britney Spears' conservatorship extended due to social distancing polices amid coronavirus outbreak: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic has reportedly caused Britney Spears' conservatorship to be extended.

The singer was set to have a hearing regarding her conservatorship on Tuesday, but due to social distancing policies, the hearing has been rescheduled to July 22, 2020, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Similarly, all temporary orders have been extended to August 22, the outlet reported.

Spears' father, Jamie, served as her conservator from 2008 until he stepped down in September 2019, citing health issues.

While Spears' longtime care manager Jodi Montgomery was reportedly appointed as a temporary conservator, Jamie maintained financial control.

TMZ reported that Montgomery would act as a conservator until Jan. 31, 2020. At the time, it was speculated that Jamie would reassume control of the conservatorship following Montgomery's stint.

Spears' legal team did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.