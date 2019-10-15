Britney Spears says 'nothing heals more than the ocean' while sharing photo from Maui vacation

Britney Spears recently took a little "me" time in Maui and now she's sharing details from her tropical getaway.

While taking a break from her work and from the spotlight, Spears, 37, hit the beach during a trip that sounds unforgettable.

"Nothing heals more than the ocean 🌊 I always feel so alive when I see the ocean 🌊," the star wrote in an Instagram photo on Monday, reminiscing about her vacation.

The photo shows Spears -- rocking her freshly dyed brunette hair -- sitting in a tree on the beach, smiling from ear-to-ear.

"This pic does not do justice at all for I saw (in Maui)," Spears continued. "In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices .... we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her."

The trip comes on the heels of a difficult few months for the singer, with child custody and conservatorship hearings, as well as a health scare from her father. She also entered a wellness facility earlier this year, reportedly due to the stress of her father's illness.

Last month, the singer took to social media to let her fans know she's okay and appreciative of their support.

"I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!!” she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want.”

“I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business. Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all … I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf," she added.