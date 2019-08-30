Britney Spears ditches signature blond hair during date night with boyfriend

Britney Spears is switching things up.

The pop icon ditched the familiar blond tresses most of the world is used to seeing her sport, opting instead for a more subdued look during a recent date with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 25.

Nestled into a corner table at the popular West Hollywood Italian restaurant Cecconi’s Spears appeared casual and was seen with a new brunette 'do. This, according to one who told "Entertainment Tonight" that Spears appeared upbeat during the outing.

"She seemed super happy, smiling and laughing a lot," the source said, adding that Spears "was with two security guards."

Spears, 37, has been on a quest for peace and understanding on social media of late. Her public sighting comes just days after “Baby, One More Time” performer went on Instagram to share a picture message telling people to “pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win,” and denouncing “fake” people and “haters.”

"Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake," she captioned the post. "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!"

Asghari echoed Spears’ sentiment, writing in the comments section, “Winners don’t hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don’t have what you have (which is the best heart in the world) ♥️.”

Spears and Asghari made their red carpet debut as a couple last month when they crashed the premiere for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Spears looked youthful as she graced the carpet in a tight-fitting redress of her own and her blond hair pulled back for the cameras. Meanwhile, Asghari looked sharp in a cream suit, white shirt, black tie and suede black boots.

The loved up pair looked smitten as they posed for pictures, before turning and giving each other a smooch for photographers.

Britney later shared another adorable photo alongside the model and personal trainer from inside the venue, captioned: "Our first premiere."

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the singer’s music video for “Slumber Party.” The pair quickly hit it off and after Spears’ video debuted in 2016 kept their relationship a secret for months until they were spotted by paparazzi.

“I don’t think [we] had the intention to just be friends,” Asghari told Men’s Health in July 2018. “She motivates me more than anyone,” Asghari gushed about Spears. “It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her. If I could be that humble when I’m that high in life, that would be the best thing.”