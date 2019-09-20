Britney Spears makes red carpet appearance with boyfriend Sam Asghari 2 days after conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears made a red carpet appearance on Friday to show her support for boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The 37-year-old singer stepped out for the Daytime Beauty Awards -- where Asghari was an honoree -- in Los Angeles. Spears wore a black mini dress paired with strappy heels, while Asghari, 25, rocked a gray suit with a white button-down.

According to TMZ, Spears left after posing for photos with her beau. However, a source later clarified to People magazine that Spears was "only doing photos with him from the start to support him."

BRITNEY SPEARS' NEXT CONSERVATORSHIP HEARING TO BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC

"He was leaving after his award anyway,” the insider added of Asghari, who received the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award.

Spears also shared a video clip of her dancing before the event on Instagram Friday evening.

"Going to #daytimebeautyawards with my man but had to dance before going !!!! PS I felt beautiful !!!" she captioned the post.

BRITNEY SPEARS FEARS LOSING CUSTODY OF SONS AFTER FATHER ALLEGEDLY ABUSED SEAN PRESTON FEDERLINE

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Spears' next court hearing over the conservatorship that controls her money and affairs will be closed to the public and media.

Judge Brenda Penny, who was to receive a review of the 11-year-old conservatorship arrangement, ruled that the courtroom should be sealed because medical, mental health and childcare issues will be discussed.

BRITNEY SPEARS POSTS BIRTHDAY MESSAGES FOR SONS AMID CUSTODY, CONSERVATORSHIP DRAMA

Spears was not spotted in court, but in previous hearings, she has entered through back doors after the courtroom was cleared. Her parents were in attendance.

The pop star's 67-year-old dad, Jamie, temporarily stepped down earlier this month from his role as conservator over Britney's personal life, though he maintained financial control over Spears' assets.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TMZ reported that Spears' care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was named temporary conservator for Spears after the pop star's dad asked the court to let him step down.

Montgomery will reportedly fill the role until Jan. 31, 2020, at which point it's speculated that Jamie will try to renew the role.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report