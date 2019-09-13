Britney Spears models a bikini and mini-dress on social media as family drama continues

Britney Spears isn't letting her recent family drama spoil her vacation.

The singer, 37, has been soaking up the sun in Hawaii on a solo trip amid getting assigned a new conservator.

Spears showed off her toned body in a series of bikini snaps in which she's laying on the edge of a hot tub in a tiny yellow bikini.

She then posted two videos featuring herself pretending to walk down a runway in multiple outfits. She strutted in a second revealing bikini, a black mini dress, an orange mini dress and a strapless white sundress with a matching hat.

"So much fun in Maui .... had to put my heels on with my bathing suit," she wrote.

On Tuesday, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, asked the court to let him step down as her conservator after he was accused of physically abusing her 13-year-old son Sean Preston Federline.

TMZ reported that Spears' care manager, Jodi Montgomery, has been named as her temporary conservator.

Montgomery will reportedly fill the role until Jan. 31, 2020, at which point it's speculated that Jamie, 67, will try to renew the role.

The site claims that Montgomery will have the same powers as Jamie: She can limit or restrict Britney's visitors, retain security and caretakers for Britney, enforce restraining orders (including the ones the Spears family has against Britney's former manager, Osama "Sam" Lutfi) and communicate with medical personnel regarding Britney's care and history.

The move came weeks after a police report obtained by Us Weekly detailed an Aug. 24 incident involving Jamie and his teen grandson.

The grandson, Sean, and his younger brother, Jayden James, 12, were visiting their grandfather at his condo in California when Sean allegedly got into an argument with Jamie Spears. He reportedly “felt unsafe” and locked himself in a room, but Spears managed to break in and allegedly “shook” the boy, a law enforcement source said.

Britney reportedly removed her sons from her father's home and informed ex-husband Kevin Federline of the incident. Federline recently agreed to 70 percent custody of the children compared to Spears' 30; they previously shared 50-50 custody. He and the boys filed a restraining order against Jamie Spears.

Jamie has served as the pop star's conservator since 2008.

Fox News' Jessica Sager contributed to this report.