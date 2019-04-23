Jamie Lynn Spears blasts critics amidst Britney Spears' mental health treatment

Jamie Lynn Spears is refuting rumors that she's not being supportive of her older sister Britney Spears as she undergoes mental health treatment in a wellness facility.

Some fans in recent days have accused Jamie Lynn, 28, of not helping Britney in her time of crisis — with some tweeting that she only cares about money and others suggesting she isn’t doing enough.

Late Monday night, the former “Zoey 101” star posted a video on Instagram, showing her older sister surrounded by a rowdy group of paparazzi back in the early 2000s during the “Lucky” singer’s mental breakdown at the time.

BRITNEY SPEARS SPOTTED WITH BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI ON EASTER OUTSIDE OF WELLNESS FACILITY

“10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have,” Jamie Lynn captioned the video.

“So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the ‘blank’ outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth,” she ended the post.

In the video, amidst the constant flashing of photographers, a woman can be heard shouting: “Get the f--k out of the neighborhood. Nobody wants you in this neighborhood.”

A few seconds later Jamie Lynn can be heard shouting back: “Well them move the f--k out.”

BRITNEY SPEARS’ FATHER REPORTEDLY BANNED ‘EXTRA’ STAFF MEMBER FOR TAKING A SELFIE

Britney checked herself into a "wellness facility" in early April where sources told Fox News she'll remain for a few weeks.

An insider told Fox News that Britney "really felt that she needed to take some time to focus on herself" while she cares for her father Jamie Spears following his “life-threatening” colon rupture.

“Britney and her father are extremely close and she’s been by his side during his intense battle," the insider explained. "She loves her father and the fact he isn’t doing well has been a lot for Britney to deal with."

"Britney really felt that she needed to take some time to focus on herself ... especially after seeing first-hand just how strong her father is and how hard he continues to fight each and every day," the source added.

On Sunday, Britney had a day out for Easter with boyfriend Sam Asghari amid her mental health treatment.

The 37-year-old singer and Asghari, 25, were spotted leaving the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Britney wore a red, printed off-the-shoulder mini dress and brown sandals for the occasion, toting a red hoodie and sneakers along with her.

Fox News' Jessica Sager, Julius Young and Mariah Haas contributed to this report.