Britney Spears seemingly takes swipe at conservatorship in since-deleted post

Musician Britney Spears deleted and reposted a few photos of herself wearing a black-and-yellow maid-inspired outfit on her Instagram account Tuesday.

"Like I said … my maids may have been able to get their nails done during COVID after salons opened but f--k … at least my maid outfit was the hottest," Spears originally captioned the post, seemingly taking a swipe at her conservatorship.

The musician added winky face emojis at the end of her caption.

During a June 23 court hearing, Spears explained to a judge that she was told there were no spa services available to her due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she saw her mom go to the "spa" on two occasions and that the "maids in my home" also had their nails done, according to People magazine.

The "Gimme More" singer then deleted and reposted the photos with just red high heel emojis as the caption.

Spears' latest post comes the day before the pop star is set to be in court again for her ongoing conservatorship case.

Online records viewed by Fox News show that a conservatorship hearing will be held Wednesday afternoon and will cover more than one topic as there has been a lot of movement in the case in recent weeks.

The "Toxic" singer addressed the court publicly last month in which she went on a 24-minute address ahead of Judge Brenda Penny. Spears claimed she wanted out of the "abusive" court order she's been under since 2008 when her father, James P. Spears, also known as Jamie, was first appointed in control of her finances.

In her address to the court in June, the star claimed that her father "loved" the control that he held over her. She called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized."

"I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail," Spears said at the time.

Spears is reportedly in talks with veteran Hollywood lawyer Mathew Rosengart after her previous lawyer, Sam Ingham, resigned last week . The singer's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph , also resigned after Spears expressed her desire to go on an indefinite performing hiatus.

