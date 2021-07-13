Britney Spears lets loose in dance video in tiny red top days ahead of conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears let loose on Instagram on Monday, just two days before her conservatorship case is due to be discussed in court.

The 39-year-old pop singer put her dance moves on display in a short video posted to her social media account, which boasts 31.4 million followers.

Spears showed off her tummy while wearing a bright red bralette and green patterned shorts as she twirled around a large foyer in her home.

Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" played in the background and Spears was seen mouthing the words. She captioned the post, "RED !!!!"

BRITNEY SPEARS CLOSING IN ON VETERAN HOLLYWOOD LAWYER TO TAKE OVER CONSERVATORSHIP CASE: REPORT

Spears' mention of "red" could be a reference to a personal project she's working on. Just one day prior to Monday's post, the pop icon struck a sultry pose on Instagram in red and black lingerie . She accessorized her look with black heels and a black choker.

"All has been said and done full circle… back to RED!!!!!" she captioned the post. .

The "Toxic" singer has previously called it "Project Rose" or "Project Red" on social media.

Spears' energetic dance video comes less than two days ahead of a number of topics that are set to be discussed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Online records viewed by Fox News show that a conservatorship hearing will be held Wednesday afternoon and will cover more than one topic as there has been a lot of movement in the case in recent weeks.

BRITNEY SPEARS STUNS IN RED AND BLACK LINGERIE ON INSTAGRAM: 'ALL HAS BEEN SAID'

The "Toxic" singer addressed the court publicly on June 23 in which she went on a 24-minute address ahead of Judge Brenda Penny. Spears claimed she wanted out of the "abusive" court order she's been under since 2008 when her father, James P. Spears, also known as Jamie, was first appointed in control of her finances.

In her address to the court in June, the star claimed that her father "loved" the control that he held over her. She called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized."

She claimed that she was once locked in a small Beverly Hills rehab center and is blocked from removing contraception from her body.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management… they should be in jail," Spears said at the time.

Spears is reportedly in talks with veteran Hollywood lawyer Mathew Rosengart after her previously lawyer, Sam Ingham, resigned last week . The singer's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph , also resigned after Spears expressed her desire to go on an indefinite performing hiatus.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.