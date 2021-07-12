Britney Spears closing in on veteran Hollywood lawyer to take over conservatorship case: report

Britney Spears is taking a big legal step toward ending her conservatorship by trying to land a veteran Hollywood lawyer to represent her in the case going forward.

The "Toxic" singer was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 and expressed her desire to have it end on June 23. However, a judge ruled that the pop star still under the conservatorship, forcing her to take renewed legal action. After her previous lawyer, Sam Ingham, resigned last week, the 39-year-old has reportedly already set her sights on a replacement.

TMZ reports that Spears is in early talks to hire powerful former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to help her in her future endeavors to break away from the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears. The outlet notes that Rosengart previously represented high-profile Hollywood clients such as Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, Ben and Casey Affleck, Eddie Vedder, Soledad O'Brien, Michael Mann and NBA star Jimmy Butler.

The New York Times, reported that Rosengart, 58, once served as a law clerk for former New Hampshire state judge David Souter before he was nominated to the Supreme Court. He worked at the Justice Department as a U.S. Attorney in the 1990s. Since leaving the Justice Department, he’s worked as a defense attorney and civil litigator, specifically for clients in the entertainment industry.

The latest developments in Spears' conservatorship battle consist of Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of her person, requesting that the Spears estate pay for security following death threats she’s allegedly received amid the growing media coverage. Montgomery's recent filing also led Spears' father Jamie Spears, the conservator of her estate, to speak up about threats he's also received for years.

Jamie, however, disagreed and objected to Montgomery's request for 24/7 live security services, estimated at over $50,000 per month.

Meanwhile, in addition to her lawyer for the past 13 years, Ingham, resigning, the singer's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, also resigned on Monday after Spears expressed her desire to go on an indefinite performing hiatus.