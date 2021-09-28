Britney Spears' medication was allegedly increased while filming 'X Factor,' Netflix doc claims

Netflix dropped its bombshell new documentary on Britney Spears and the web of alleged lies and control tactics spun around the pop star to keep her conservatorship in place.

Many stunning allegations were made in the film, helmed by Erin Lee Carr and Jenny Eliscu, as they spoke to Spear's former manager Sam Lutfi, her ex-boyfriend Adnan Ghalib, and old assistant/friend Felicia Culotta, and many others who were all once in the singer's inner circle.

One of the more shocking claims was when Eliscu read from documents that detail how Spears was allegedly mistreated while working on "The X Factor" in 2012.

Spears had a $15 million deal for the star to serve as a judge on the talent competition series but an alleged medical evaluation while under her conservatorship said that the deal caused Spears "undue pressure."

Her manager at the time, Larry Rudolph, reportedly pushed forward and claimed that backing out would look bad and fuel rumors of Spears being unwell.

Precautions were reportedly put in place to help Spears, including the "mandatory" presence of her then-fiancé Jason Trawick on the set.

Spears' medication was also allegedly increased depending on if she was working that day.

"There’s different dosages on ‘non-work days’ and work days,’" Eliscu says in the doc while looking at paperwork. "On one hand, Jamie and the team valued the benefits of stimulants for Britney’s performance. This had been the case for her tours and for her participation on ‘The X Factor.’ By the same token, Jamie wanted Britney not to take stimulants. This contradiction has not been resolved."

The type of medication wasn't made clear but during Spears' June 23 conservatorship hearing she explicitly told the court that she was forced to take lithium (commonly used to treat bipolar disorder) against her will.

"It’s a strong drug. You can go mentally impaired if you stay on it longer than 5 months," she told a judge at the time. "I felt drunk, I couldn’t even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything."

In the hearing, she also criticized the care or lack thereof her father Jamie Spears allegedly forced her under, which included six different nurses and several psychiatric evaluations.

"My family didn’t do a God d--m thing," she fumed. "Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing."

Spears has previously claimed she was forced to perform against her will , according to a New York Times report.

Back in 2020, the pop icon's then-lawyer Samuel Ingham said she fears her father and will not resume her music career as long as he controls her estate via her conservatorship .

"My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father," Ingham alleged. "She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career."

Reps for Britney and Rudolph did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.