Britney Spears' lawyer reacts to new doc exposing how singer was allegedly spied on

Britney Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has reacted to the stunning allegations made in the new Hulu doc about the singer.

In "New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears," a former member of Spears' longtime security team claims the pop star's bedroom was bugged with an audio recording device that monitored her personal conversations at home.

"Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney’s communications — especially attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — represent an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights and a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties," Rosengart told Fox News.

"Placing a listening device in Britney’s bedroom would be particularly horrifying, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony," he added. "Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines."

The documentary , directed by Samantha Stark and produced by Liz Day, is a follow-up to "Framing Britney Spears" which aired earlier this year. It involves bombshell claims about the control Spears' team had over her day-to-day life under the 13-year conservatorship that she is desperately fighting to get out of.

For the first time, Alex Vlasov, a former employee of Black Box Security – the longtime security company for Spears – comes forward with allegations that the company allegedly carried out illegal and unethical practices to follow her every move. Vlasov claims the company planted an "audio recording device" in the "Toxic" singer's bedroom that recorded her "conversations with her boyfriend and kids."

The documentary claims the device recorded "180 hours of audio" from Spears' bedroom.

Additionally, the film also consisted of allegations that Robin Greenhill of Tri Star Sports & Entertainment, who worked closely with Britney's father Jamie Spears, wanted to mirror the singer's phone with an iPad hooked up to her iCloud account to track her text messages with friends.

Greenhill allegedly asked the security team to encrypt Spears' messages and send them to her father. He added that it appeared Spears couldn't have someone in the privacy of her own home without her team knowing. He described the restrictions placed on the pop star "like a minor who needs their parents' consent."

Additionally, Vlasov alleges security team members were instructed to hand Spears pre-packaged envelopes with her medications inside. Vlasov claimed his bosses informed him that this responsibility was coming directly from the company's "client." The client, he says, was Jamie.

A lawyer for Greenhill said the allegations were false while Jamie did not respond to requests pertaining to the documentary. In a statement, his lawyer said, "His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator – and the court’s approval of his actions – speak for themselves. Jamie loves Britney unwaveringly and wants only the best for her. He will never stop loving or supporting his daughter."

In early September, Jamie filed a petition to end the conservatorship. This week, Rosengart filed his own documents proposing the decade-long plus agreement to control Spears’ life and financials come to an end this fall and without the need for the singer to have to undergo mental health or medical evaluations.

Spears' next hearing in the legal battle against her dad is set to take place on Sept. 29.

