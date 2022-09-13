Britney Spears body-shames Christina Aguilera, singer unfollows her: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Aguilera was body-shamed by Britney Spears in a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday.

Spears posted a quote to her Instagram by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hangout with fat people." The "Toxic" singer editorialized the comment, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small."

The pop star, who has taken to Instagram in the past to publicize feuds she has had, continued saying, "I mean why not talk about it ??"

Though Spears has maintained a well-liked image in Hollywood, her latest Instagram was poorly received by fans. One fan commented, "Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at," while another wrote, "This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney."

The singer also wrote in her caption, "Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!! It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about."

Just a year ago, Spears voiced her frustration with Aguilera for not speaking out enough during her conservatorship predominately controlled by her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

In an interview in January 2022, Aguilera was asked to comment on their relationship, saying of Spears that she is "someone I have so much respect and admiration for."

She went on to say, "I couldn't be happier for her…every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit."

While the two have maintained a contentious relationship, they share several mutual friends — from Madonna to Paris Hilton, both of whom were at Spears' June wedding.

Aguilera has not publicly responded to Spears' comments, but Entertainment Weekly reported that unfollowed Spears' Instagram account.

A representative for Aguilera did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.