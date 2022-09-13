Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears body-shames Christina Aguilera, singer unfollows her: report

Spears continues to voice her frustration with people on Instagram, from her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James to Christina Aguilera

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Christina Aguilera was body-shamed by Britney Spears in a seemingly unprovoked Instagram post on Monday.

Spears posted a quote to her Instagram by comedian Rodney Dangerfield that reads, "I found there was only one way to look thin: hangout with fat people." The "Toxic" singer editorialized the comment, writing, "I wish I could have chosen the nannies for my children … my dancers … I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small." 

The pop star, who has taken to Instagram in the past to publicize feuds she has had, continued saying, "I mean why not talk about it ??"

Britney Spears seemingly shaded and body-shamed Christina Aguilera in an Instagram post about weight and the perception of being thin.

Britney Spears seemingly shaded and body-shamed Christina Aguilera in an Instagram post about weight and the perception of being thin. (Instagram)

Though Spears has maintained a well-liked image in Hollywood, her latest Instagram was poorly received by fans. One fan commented, "Oof. Love Britt- but this was in bad taste. Body shaming to make yourself feel better is not where it’s at," while another wrote, "This is rude. I’m disappointed, Britney."

The singer also wrote in her caption, "Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me !!! It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing !!! Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about."

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, pictured together at the MTV Music Awards in 2000, have had a contentious relationship over several decades.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, pictured together at the MTV Music Awards in 2000, have had a contentious relationship over several decades. (Dave Hogan)

Just a year ago, Spears voiced her frustration with Aguilera for not speaking out enough during her conservatorship predominately controlled by her estranged father, Jamie Spears.

In an interview in January 2022, Aguilera was asked to comment on their relationship, saying of Spears that she is "someone I have so much respect and admiration for."

She went on to say, "I couldn't be happier for her…every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves however they see fit."

Britney Spears noted she "would have looked extremely small" had she had the dancers Christina Aguilera had, seemingly referencing backup dancers during her performances of the past.

Britney Spears noted she "would have looked extremely small" had she had the dancers Christina Aguilera had, seemingly referencing backup dancers during her performances of the past. (C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

While the two have maintained a contentious relationship, they share several mutual friends — from Madonna to Paris Hilton, both of whom were at Spears' June wedding.

Christina Aguilera has been supportive of Britney Spears as recently as earlier this year.

Christina Aguilera has been supportive of Britney Spears as recently as earlier this year. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)

Aguilera has not publicly responded to Spears' comments, but Entertainment Weekly reported that unfollowed Spears' Instagram account.

A representative for Aguilera did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

