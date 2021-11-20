Britney Spears puts Christina Aguilera on blast for staying silent on conservatorship

Britney Spears has called out Christina Aguilera for apparently failing to speak up about the mistreatment the "Toxic" singer faced in her conservatorship.

On Friday, Spears shared a clip on her Instagram Story of Aguilera, 40, answering questions on the red carpet for Thursday's Latin Grammy Awards. The short video shows Aguilera being asked by a reporter if she's had any communication with Spears, 39. Aguilera appears to look back at a handler next to her, who quickly chimes in, "We're not doing that tonight, I'm sorry, thank you though, bye."

Aguilera then replied, "I can't but I'm happy for her."

Spears reacted to the moment on her Story and seemed caught off guard by Aguilera's apparent silence on the matter.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me…but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie !!!!" Spears wrote.

"13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm a hard topic for people to talk about ??? I'm the one who went through it !!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you…yes I do matter !!!!!!" Spears' text on her Instagram Story continues.

The "Toxic" singer then recognized Lady Gaga for her support by sharing a clip of the "Born This Way" singer similarly being asked about Spears on a recent red carpet.

"The way that she was treated in this business was really wrong and the way that women are treated in the music industry is something that I wish we change. I think that she will forever be an inspiration to women," Gaga says in the clip.

"Thank you @ladygaga for genuinely taking your time to say something so kind. You made me cry !!! I love you !!!" Spears said.

Reps for Aguilera did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

In recent months, Spears has been increasingly vocal about the 13-year-long court order. The pop songstress delivered bombshell testimony in Los Angeles Superior Court over the summer in which she accused her father, Jamie Spears, of "conservatorship abuse." Her conservatorship was ended once and for all earlier this month.