Britney Spears shares on Instagram she’d ‘rather hang with homeless people than the people in Hollywood’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears shared in an Instagram post that she’d "rather hang out with homeless people than people in Hollywood."

The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram Thursday, sharing a text image that says "God is not nice," with the caption "Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???" The post also included the purple devil emoji, thinking emoji and crying laughing emoji.

Spears completed the post with "I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood…JUST SAYING!!!!"

Fans were quick to respond to her post with comments like "Homeless people probably have A LOT more wisdom than those in Hollywood" and "Homeless people are people, Brit."

HOLLYWOOD STALKERS: THE DARK SIDE OF CELEBRITY FAME

Others pointed out that Spears had a large celebrity presence at her wedding with Sam Asghari June 9 at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. The Hollywood guest list included Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace and Paris Hilton.

"Her wedding guest list was literally only the biggest names in Hollywood …," one comment said. Another Instagram user wrote, "You literally invited Hollywood to your wedding."

The pop icon also shared with her 41.7 million followers multiple Instagram posts Thursday.

The "Toxic" singer’s latest Instagram photos showed Spears in a white crop top with matching pants and her hair down and showing off her blonde bangs.

In her lengthy Instagram caption, she discussed how the song "S.O.S" by Indila and the 1962 movie "To Kill a Mockingbird," based on the 1960 Harper Lee novel, have impacted her life.

"When you finally realize your worth and value … that MEANS way more than being liked … I have learned that up chatter resonates with different grounds … different awareness … different PRESENCE," Spears posted. "I bring this up because I feel like there is a reason why I like the song "S.O.S" by @off.indila … I think there’s a different meaning to it for everyone … we all have our perspectives so here I go … have you ever seen the movie To Kill a Mockingbird???" The Grammy winner wrote.

"Well I know the song is in French but I interpret the words my own way in my stupid 6-year-old brain … after the word "SUN" I feel like she’s saying … SHE TOOK MY BANNER … I CALLED MY OWN!!! That’s probably not what she is saying but it’s what I hear."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She said she feels that "whenever there is a 3rd party with her son, husband or whomever she loves, the third party takes over and takes HER BANNER … meaning her identity called [her] OWN!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Call me crazy, whatever … It’s been on my mind and if you only knew how many people … nannies, moms, friends have come in and chatted up my loves I think you would go see To Kill a Mockingbird!!! Depending on the 3 people indicates who goes away … To Kill a Mockingbird!!!"

Spears added she’s "grateful for today in finding [her] body" and "again reflecting and CLEARING and CLARITY this week!!!"

"It’s good to reflect on where you have been before you know where you’re going!!!...I’ve done a lot so I have a lot of reflecting to do!!!"

She concluded her Instagram post saying, "I speak because I like to be heard … even if only one person hears me, that’s fine!!! As long as I feel heard … so whoever is reading this, hi and thanks for listening!!!"