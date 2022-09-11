Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Britney Spears
Published

Britney Spears says she gave sons 'so much attention, it was pathetic' that she's 'not willing' to see them

Britney Spears latest Instagram posts were directed towards her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, although the "Tiny Dancer" singer says she has been blocked

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a series of audio posts shared to her Instagram, Britney Spears discussed the messy relationship she has with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, boldly claiming she will not see them until she feels valued.

In an explosive interview with Australia's "60 Minutes," Jayden discussed his rocky relationship with his mother, much to the dismay of Spears.

Spears can be heard saying in an Instagram, "With my kids now, making the claims that ‘She’s not good enough. She wants attention,' Yah, I do want to be heard, and I'm angry. And I kind of subconsciously want to offend people because I've been so f-----g offended." She then says directly to her two sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, "But I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued."

Spears would later share that she was "told you guys have blocked me," of Sean and Jayden.

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to make some bold statements about her two sons.

Britney Spears took to her Instagram to make some bold statements about her two sons. (Allen Berezovsky)

BRITNEY SPEARS' SON BREAKS SILENCE ON THEIR RELATIONSHIP: 'I JUST WANT HER TO GET BETTER

The "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer went into detail about her previous habits as a mother, saying, "I was desperate to see you guys, and I wanted to see you guys so bad, but honestly I should have valued myself way more and told you guys when I was available."

In what was likely her most jarring statement, Spears said of her sons, "I gave you guys so much attention, it was pathetic."

Despite an adamant attitude to not see her children, Spears went on to later apologize to her sons for telling them something religion-related that should have been shared with her estranged father, Jamie.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston. (Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

The seemingly bizarre series of posts did highlight Spears pain, however, as she shared her heartbreak over the estrangement with her two children. "Since they've been gone, I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died… Like literally I have no purpose anymore."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Britney Spears has been known to post and later delete emotionally charged posts to her Instagram.

Britney Spears has been known to post and later delete emotionally charged posts to her Instagram. (Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Spears continued, saying, "They were my joy, they were my everything. I look forward to seeing them – that was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone….And I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’ And honestly – I don't understand how it's so easy for them – just to cut me off like that?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for Spears and Federline did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending