Britney Spears says she gave sons 'so much attention, it was pathetic' that she's 'not willing' to see them

In a series of audio posts shared to her Instagram, Britney Spears discussed the messy relationship she has with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, boldly claiming she will not see them until she feels valued.

In an explosive interview with Australia's "60 Minutes," Jayden discussed his rocky relationship with his mother, much to the dismay of Spears.

Spears can be heard saying in an Instagram, "With my kids now, making the claims that ‘She’s not good enough. She wants attention,' Yah, I do want to be heard, and I'm angry. And I kind of subconsciously want to offend people because I've been so f-----g offended." She then says directly to her two sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, "But I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued."

Spears would later share that she was "told you guys have blocked me," of Sean and Jayden.

The "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer went into detail about her previous habits as a mother, saying, "I was desperate to see you guys, and I wanted to see you guys so bad, but honestly I should have valued myself way more and told you guys when I was available."

In what was likely her most jarring statement, Spears said of her sons, "I gave you guys so much attention, it was pathetic."

Despite an adamant attitude to not see her children, Spears went on to later apologize to her sons for telling them something religion-related that should have been shared with her estranged father, Jamie.

The seemingly bizarre series of posts did highlight Spears pain, however, as she shared her heartbreak over the estrangement with her two children. "Since they've been gone, I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died… Like literally I have no purpose anymore."

Spears continued, saying, "They were my joy, they were my everything. I look forward to seeing them – that was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone….And I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’ And honestly – I don't understand how it's so easy for them – just to cut me off like that?"

A representative for Spears and Federline did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.