How Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has supported her ahead of conservatorship hearing: source

Britney Spears has been leaning on her boyfriend Sam Asghari for major support amid her current conservatorship woes.

The pop star, 39, and the fitness maven, 27, met in 2016 while on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video. He served as the leading man in that video and was reportedly selected by Spears. Since then, Asghari has been a supportive partner to the "Toxic" singer.

"Sam is one of the most loyal people Britney has in her life," a source close to the workout warrior told Fox News. "He’s just a beacon of goodness and positivity for her and ever since he’s been around Britney, [it] has really allowed him to see the real her and that has added another level of protection for Britney that she wouldn’t have if he wasn’t around."

Asghari opened up last week about the relationship dynamic he shares with Spears in an interview with Access Hollywood, telling Mario Lopez, "It's a phenomenal thing to be in a relationship with someone that's legendary, but also so humble."

BRITNEY SPEARS ADDRESSES DOCUMENTARIES ABOUT HER AMID CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE: 'I’M DEEPLY FLATTERED'

Meanwhile, the source echoed the sentiment to Fox News, pressing that Asghari "shields Britney from a lot of negative energy even when she wants to filter through the online BS herself. He makes sure she doesn’t read much into it."

FARRAH ABRAHAM CONDEMNS BRITNEY SPEARS' PAST MISTREATMENT AS YOUNG MOM IN PUBLIC EYE: 'SHE WAS TARGETED'

"They’re a great pairing," the insider added.

While answering fan questions on Instagram last week, Spears revealed if she would ever take the stage again in the future.

"OK, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions," she said in the video. "The question is, am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have no idea," Spears admitted. "I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself so, that's it."

Spears is set to address the court on Wednesday in a hearing over her conservatorship.

A rep for Ashgari did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.