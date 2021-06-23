Rose McGowan speaks out in support of Britney Spears: While we were being entertained, she was being tortured

Actress and activist Rose McGowan spoke out Wednesday in support of Britney Spears during an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Spears addressed her conservatorship during a virtual hearing in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, where she requested to have the longstanding arrangement terminated.

"I've told the world I'm happy and OK," Spears said of the 13-year arrangement. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep."

"In my opinion, and in many others, it’s bad," McGowan said, calling Spears' experience a symptom of "fame and Hollywood and the media machine [that] are rotten to the core."

"Imagine you are a 25-year-old young woman or young human who has been forced to perform since as long as she could walk to support her family. Her father put her under a conservatorship at age 25," McGowan said. "Many in the media laughed and scorned her when she shaved her head. I lived in Hollywood during that time and I made it my life’s mission to tell all of you out there what so many of you really know deep down. That fame and Hollywood and the media machine are rotten to the core," McGowan asserted, "and they do hurt and they do damage."

McGowan claimed that Spears' father "paid off doctors" to diagnose his then 25-year-old daughter with dementia.

"So, since then, she has gone on to do a five-year residency in Vegas. Two shows a day. She has gone on a tour in 2018. What happened today is literally a cultural landmark moment. It is a cultural reset. She got to speak for the first time I believe in her life honestly and openly and what has been done to her is horrific," McGowan said.

On Wednesday, Spears said: "I am not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane. And I’m depressed. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … should be in jail."

Spears alleged that throughout her conservatorship, she has not been allowed to make personal decisions on her own like an intrauterine device (IUD) which she wants to be taken out.

Spears said she "wants to be able to get married and have a baby."

"She can make no decisions," McGowan said. "When she sees her kids, what medicine she takes. She said today…they put her on lithium. That is an incredibly helpful drug for some, but a hard-core drug. She said she was doped out … She said today she is so angry, it’s insane. And I understand that kind of rage."

"I know it seems like why should we care about a rich pop princess, right?" she continued, "but I think it is deeper than that. I think it goes to what you talk a lot about, which is the rot in the machine and how society also plays a part in a weird form of oppression. "

"While we have all been entertained by Britney Spears, she has been being tortured."