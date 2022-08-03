Britney Spears blasts the Catholic Church, says they wouldn't marry her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oh baby, baby…how was she supposed to know?

Britney Spears says the Catholic Church would not marry her and now-husband Sam Asghari, because she is not Catholic.

The "Baby One More Time" singer shared a since-deleted Instagram of an unidentified couple getting married in a church, with a caption claiming her original plans where to get married there.

She wrote, "I wanted to go every Sunday… it’s beautiful and they said it was temporarily shut down due to COVID!!!! Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through TEST!!!!"

The couple, who wed at Spears' home in June, shared photos of the event which was attended by a bevy of stars, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella Versace, who also designed the bride's wedding dress.

Britney expressed her disappointment with the Catholic Church, writing on the same deleted post, "Isn’t church supposed to be open to all????"



According to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, there is a required preparation course engaged couples must take before getting married in the Catholic church. And according to the Archdiocese of New York, one person in the couple must be a baptized Catholic to get married in the church.

Back on Aug. 5, 2021, Spears declared in a since-deleted Instagram post that she is Catholic and goes to Mass.

Spears was raised Baptist.

Spears and Asghari got engaged last September after dating for several years.

Just seven months after announcing their engagement, Spears and Asghari revealed they were pregnant in April.

In May, the pop-star announced she and her then fiancé had lost their pregnancy, a month before their wedding.

Spears had previously claimed that her 13-year conservatorship had prevented her from trying to have more children.

Spears' father, Jamie Spears, who predominately controlled his daughter's conservatorship, is estranged from Spears, and did not attend the wedding. Neither did Spears' mother or her two siblings.

