Britney Spears turns 40: What she's said about hitting the milestone and how she plans to celebrate

Britney Spears has hit a major milestone after being freed from her conservatorship: turning 40.

During the final months of her conservatorship, the pop star was very vocal about wanting her freedom, which includes more autonomy to make decisions and having more privileges in her life, like driving a car and having a baby.

Less than three weeks ago, the legal guardianship was terminated, granting some of her wishes that have built up over 13 years.

Now, she can cap it all off with a celebration of her birthday.

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS SHE'S 'ON THE RIGHT MEDICATION' FOLLOWING END OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Here's a look at what Spears has said about turning 40 and how she's planning on celebrating:

She's not ready to change up her wardrobe

Spears isn't shy about showing some skin on social media, often posting pictures of herself in bikinis, lingerie and, occasionally, little to no clothing at all.

In a since-deleted Instagram post over the summer, the star showed off a pair of swimsuits, telling fans she picked them up at Target.

BRITNEY SPEARS PUTS CHRISTINA AGUILERA ON BLAST FOR STAYING SILENT ON CONSERVATORSHIP

"Psss I’m going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40," she continued, "I’m not ready to shop at old lady stores!!!"

In the caption, Spears was referring to the Judd Apatow film "This Is 40" starring Leslie Mann as Debbie, a woman facing a slew of personal trials as she and her partner approach their 40th birthdays.

She threw it back to her early hits

Just days ahead of her birthday, Spears again took to Instagram to share some of her typical content – a video montage of herself showing off some of her stylish outfits set to music.

In the video, two of the outfits seemed to harken back to some of Spears' biggest hits.

First, the star donned a white button-down blouse paired with a dark skirt and heels, somewhat reminiscent of the office-appropriate getup she wore in her "Womanizer" music video.

For another outfit, she showed off her midriff by knotting the shirt's hem just below her chest, echoing her famed outfit from the "…Baby One More Time" music video.

"Fashion and festivities … guess what ????" she wrote in the caption. "My b-day is coming soon !!!!!"

She's going on a trip

On Wednesday, just a day before she was set to celebrate, Spears revealed that she and her fiance Sam Asghari were headed out on a new adventure.

"Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …." she captioned a pair of pictures of herself and her beau packing on the PDA.

BRITNEY SPEARS DONS THONG BODYSUIT ON INSTAGRAM, CALLS OUT CRITICS

In reference to recent paparazzi pics of the star, she added: "As you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics … I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!"

She is being showered with sweet treats

Asghari took to his Instagram story on Wednesday where he showed off a cake made of flowers that formed the letter "B."

"FIRST OF MANY CAKES," he wrote alongside the video that also featured roses, cupcakes and a birthday card sitting next to the sweet treat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world," he captioned a series of Instagram photos of the pair. "Everyday is your birthday my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER