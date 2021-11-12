Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari speaks out after conservatorship termination: 'History was made'

Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari is celebrating her freedom.

On Friday, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the 39-year-old pop star's conservatorship would be immediately terminated. It had been in place for over 13 years, largely overseen by her father Jamie.

After the news broke, Asghari, 27, took to Instagram to share a simple image: The word "Freedom" in white print on a bright pink background.

"History was made today," he captioned the post. "Britney is Free!"

Fans took to the comments to share their own excitement.

"Congratulations!" wrote one. "Get that girl married."

"Omggggg I’m crying my eyes out," commented another.

Added a third: "I’m sobbing!!!! TELL BRITNEY WE LOVE HER!!"

"Best news ever!!!!!!!" gushed yet another.

Spears went up with her own celebratory post on Friday as well, sharing a video of a crowd of fans cheering in Los Angeles outside of the courthouse after learning that the conservatorship had been terminated.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!!" she wrote on social media. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ????"

She finished her post with "#FreedBritney," a variation of the ever-popular "#FreeBritney," which has served as a rallying cry for her supporters that have pushed for the legal guardianship to end.

Spears' Friday hearing followed Spears' father Jamie being officially suspended as conservator of her estate in September. A certified public accountant was appointed in his place on a temporary basis.

At the time, Judge Penny heard arguments from Spears and Jamie’s side and ultimately ruled that "suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears."

After his suspension from the conservatorship, Jamie filed to end the matter completely and even said through his new attorney that he didn’t want any financial compensation on his way out.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report