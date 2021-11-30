Britney Spears says she's 'on the right medication' following end of conservatorship

Britney Spears revealed that she’s on new medication and loving the way she feels now that her conservatorship has ended.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced earlier this month that the star’s controversial conservatorship, which her father presided over for a majority of its 13-year run, be terminated.

In the wake of that decision, Spears took to her Instagram on Monday where she let her followers know that she is now more in control of her medications and celebrated the freedom she feels because of it.

"That beautiful … nice … and warm f---ing fuzzy feeling when you’ve been waiting patiently for 13 years to be able to live your life however you choose and it’s finally here !!!! Lighting my candles sure is a joy folks!!!" she wrote over a cozy image of her fireplace decorated for the holidays. And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago!!!!"

The "Toxic" singer went on to note that she’s feeling very positive and euphoric just existing without the restraints that her conservatorship put on her, which included a doctor to monitor her health and mental wellbeing.

"Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT!!!!"

Spears concluded her post by teasing a little something for her fans in the coming months, assuming things keep trending in the same direction for her.

"Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows … I’m not gonna thank anyone I’m gonna pull a @snoopdogg and say I thank ME for believing in ME!!!!!"

Citing all parties in agreement and Spears showing she does not lack capacity in making her own decisions and Penny said the conservatorship of both the estate and person are "no longer required" and "effective today with caveats…. [it is] hereby terminated."

The star has been keeping her fans updated in the weeks following the end of her conservatorship, which came at the behest of the very vocal, fan-led #FreeBritney movement. The star first celebrated with a glass of champagne that she shared with her fans before musing about possibly having another baby.

She also took some time to call out her family members, noting that she believes they should be in jail for the way they let her conservatorship play out over the past decade.