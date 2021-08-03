Britney Spears shows off in two bikinis, says she's 'not ready to shop at old lady stores'

Britney Spears isn't looking forward to aging.

The 39-year-old pop star has been particularly vocal about her life in recent weeks and followed suit on Tuesday with a new Instagram post in which she addressed her upcoming birthday, which will see her turn 40 on Dec. 2.

The post featured a short clip of the "Toxic" singer swaying her hips to the tune of Dua Lipa's "Levitating" while showing off two bikinis.

The first bikini was bright red, while the second featured baby blue and white stripes. Both of her getups were completed with a gold necklace, black choker, large sunglasses, a floppy sun hat and a pair of tan heels.

"My favorite new baby blue bathing suit I wore in Maui is from @Target…" she gushed in the caption. "Girls, you gotta go there cause their suits are bomb!!!!"

Spears then explained that she's hoping to retain her sense of style despite turning 40 in several months.

"Psss I’m going to be 40 this year and as Debbie says in This Is 40," she continued. "I’m not ready to shop at old lady stores!!!"

Earlier in the day, she used Instagram to explain how she got locked in a bathroom in the early hours of the morning.

"At 2am I decided to take a bath !!!!," Spears captioned a photo of a brown wooden door. "I got a new scented lotion from Victoria’s Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better !!!!"

Spears went on to explain that "the lock was stuck" and she "got locked in the f--king bathroom" while Ashgari "was sleeping." "Even if there are earthquakes he doesn't wake up," the "Gimme More" singer added of Asghari, 27.

Asghari eventually did wake up, according to Spears, and ended up calling security. However, the security team took a long time, Spears wrote.

"I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster ??? My eyes widened and the door was more clear … more vast … I could see it with clarity and brightness … please open door," the "…Baby One More Time" singer said about her time waiting for security to show up.

"'We’re here!' They said … I asked how long it would take to open … and they said "oh, maybe 10 minutes" !!!!" Spears continued. "The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy so I drank it ... I was reenergized and started speaking again!!! "Are you guys there ???" … "Yes we are!" They said, "Stand back, we’re going to open the door!"

"It opened … it finally opened !!!!!" she concluded.