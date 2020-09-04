Brie Larson reveals she turned down 'Captain Marvel' role a few times before signing on

Brie Larson garnered high praise for her performance in the blockbuster superhero movie "Captain Marvel."

But at first, the 30-year-old actress didn't think she was right for the role of Carol Danvers, otherwise known as Captain Marvel.

In a new YouTube video, the Oscar winner described the audition process she went through and confessed she passed on Marvel Studio's offer multiple times.

Larson said, “Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that," in reference to the scope and popularity of the Marvel films.

“I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me,” she recalled. “It was beyond my comprehension.”

When first approached about the character, Larson said she was making "Kong: Skull Island" with Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson but didn't tell anyone (not even her mom) about the phone call.

After she was done shooting "Kong," Larson took a meeting with Marvel and admitted she was “very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt very progressive.”

"I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it,” she added. “They were like all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.”

After meeting with all members of the creative team, Larson signed on and was ready to get to work.

"Captain Marvel" ended up grossing over $1 billion worldwide in 2019 and Larson is returning to the character in the sequel slated for 2022 release.