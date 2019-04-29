'Avengers: Endgame' star Brie Larson wants Marvel to 'move faster' in pushing for diversity

“Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain Marvel” star Brie Larson is proud to be a part of the ongoing push to show more diversity in Marvel movies, but the actress believes things could be moving a lot faster.

Larson plays Captain Marvel in the connected superhero franchise after making her debut as the superhero in March. She stands as Marvel’s only female to lead her own movie, which the actress feels was a long time coming.

“I’m happy to be on the forefront of the normalization of this type of content and to prove once again that representation matters. Diverse storytelling matters, the female experience matters, and these are markers,” Larson said on Variety and iHeartMedia’s “The Big Ticket” podcast. “So it’s something I’ve always known and I think a lot of people always knew, but this is just normalizing.”

MARK RUFFALO WAS ASTONISHED TO LEARN THIS FACT ABOUT HIS ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ CO-STAR BRIE LARSON

Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” featured dozens of characters, both male and female, but the studio is often criticized for a lack of diversity. When asked, Larson explained that she hopes the studio will push harder to include more diversity in the superhero genre in the coming years.

“I don’t understand how you could think that a certain type of person isn’t allowed to be a superhero,” she said. “So to me it’s like, we gotta move faster. But I’m always wanting to move faster with this stuff.”

BRIE LARSON'S TIME 100 GALA DRESS MAKES US GREEN WITH ENVY

Marvel’s “Endgame” is a massive hit having broken the record for biggest opening weekend with an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Avengers" finale far exceeded even its own gargantuan expectations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The movie had been forecast to open between $260 million and $300 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters, but moviegoers turned out in such droves that "Endgame" blew past the previous record of $257.7 million, set last year by "Avengers: Infinity War" when it narrowly surpassed "The Force Awakens."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

