Brie Larson hits the 2020 Oscars red carpet in another eye-popping dress
Brie Larson arrived in style to present an award at the 92nd annual Academy Awards Sunday.
The “Captain Marvel” actress hit the red carpet wearing an elegant long pink champagne-colored dress with silver embroidery running down it. The star’s look was praised for its simplicity with a dress that featured a low-cut neckline and a long cape that hung off her back as she moved around for photos and interviews on the red carpet. Most eye-catching of all was her dress’ very long slit that showed off her legs and some very expensive-looking shoes.
MARK RUFFALO WAS ASTONISHED TO LEARN THIS FACT ABOUT HIS ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’ CO-STAR BRIE LARSON
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced in early February that the 30-year-old was on hand during Hollywood’s biggest night to present an award later in the evening. She was announced as a presenter alongside fellow stars such as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Salma Hayek, Spike Lee, Ray Romano and Rebel Wilson, who were all on hand at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif.
'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' STAR BRIE LARSON WANTS MARVEL TO 'MOVE FASTER' IN PUSHING FOR DIVERSITY
In addition to her presenting duties, her character, Captain Marvel, played a big role in the Oscar-nominated film “Avengers: Endgame.” The superhero crossover epic earned a rare Oscar nomination for the genre in the category of best visual effects alongside “The Irishman,” “The Lion King,” “1917” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Larson has a history of sporting eye-popping dresses at high profile events. In December, a dress she wore while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show went viral for its very unique look. Rocking a low-cut dress, Larson left fans amazed and she quickly became a worldwide trend on Twitter.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
At the time, Kimmel was out hosting the “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family & Good Times” special.