Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess reveal how they deal with their different parenting styles

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess got real about their lives as parents.

Green and Burgess couldn't contain their excitement on the red carpet at the iHeartradio Music Awards, jokingly calling themselves "the early bird special couple," saying they haven't been out much since welcoming their nine-month-old son Zane.

"It's amazing! So we've really just started doing this. We have a nine-month-old at home, and we're just now getting into having date nights or weekends away, and it's so important to be able to recharge, just us," Burgess told Fox News Digital.

The "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer said getting dressed up for the event was "a nice little something different for a change," since Green is used to seeing her "in sweats and no makeup and a top knot all day every day" since their son was born.

Green assured his partner he thinks she looks beautiful no matter what, but agreed it is important to get out for date nights in order to keep their relationship healthy. He jokingly referred to the iHeartRadio Music Awards as "a date day," since the red carpet took place when the sun was still up.

"You have to force yourself to do it as active parents," Green explained. "You get so caught up sometimes in parenting that you forget that we're adults, and we have our own relationship and that's just as important."

Being on the carpet surrounded by some of the biggest names in music was a big deal for the couple, not only because it was a fun night out, but because they are fans of many of the stars.

The two explained that since their son is an infant, and Green's three children with his ex-wife Megan Fox are still young, they don't get a lot of opportunities to listen to what they want.

"With Zane, I think Ms. Rachel is the artist that we're following the most," Green said, with Burgess adding, "that's our current favorite artist." "We just find ourselves, like I'll be talking to him, and he'll do something, and I'll go ‘no. No, no, no' (Green said in the tune of a Ms. Rachel song) and he knows the sound of it."

When it comes to parenting, they both agree they have different parenting styles, but can respect the intention behind the other's choices regarding specific situations. The couple said they know they both just want what is best for the kids.

"We do have different parenting styles sometimes, but I think that's important," Green explained.

"We both have the same moral compass, so to have that in common, it's like, okay sometimes we have different routes to get to the same place, but we always end up wanting to get to the same place, which is good. It's healthy."

Green and Burgess met in October 2020 when their mutual business manager arranged for them to meet at a coffee shop.

The "90210" star previously told Entertainment Tonight that he wasn't looking for anything serious at the time. However, that clearly changed because he later told People his connection with Burgess on their first date was undeniable and was different from anything he'd ever experienced before.

After months of speculation and dropping hints they were in a relationship, the two made their romance Instagram official. Burgess posted a picture of her and Green kissing in January 2021, captioning the photo "𝘏 𝘐 𝘔," with an emoji of lips.

In September 2021, Burgess and Green made their "Dancing With The Stars" debut as dance partners, dancing the Foxtrot, and ending their first routine with a kiss. They didn't make it very far in the competition, however, getting eliminated in the fourth week.

A few months later, in February 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Their son was born on June 28, 2022.

They announced his birth on Instagram with a photo of Zane holding Green's finger, with Burgess writing "my heart is now forever outside of my body."