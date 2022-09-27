‘Dancing with the Stars’: Teresa Giudice is eliminated, Selma Blair gets support from Sarah Michelle Gellar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Dancing with the Stars" Week 2 did not disappoint, as the celebrity contestants battled it out on the dance floor with an Elvis-themed night.

While the stars paid tribute to the "King of Rock and Roll," three couples tied for the top score with 32 out of 40 points – Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas, Gabby Windey with Val Chmerkovskiy and Wayne Brady with Witney Carson.

Despite "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice saying "Arrivederci" to being on "Dancing with the Stars," she exclusively told Fox News Digital she is excited to spend time with her husband and family after being eliminated.

"I just got married, and then I started doing ‘Dancing with the Stars’… I left my husband. I felt really bad…at least now I get to go home and spend time with my husband because I am a newlywed."

Giudice -- who recently married new husband Luis Ruelas in August – added she was happy her family supported her during her dance journey and revealed she would nominate "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin next on "Dancing with the Stars."

Another contestant who got a star-studded supporter was Selma Blair, whose "Cruel Intentions" costar Sarah Michelle Gellar watched in the audience.

"I genuinely am so happy," Blair expressed after Monday night’s show.

"[To] have Sarah here, who's been with me for my first ever movie in Hollywood…to come to something like this 25 years later and give me love. I mean, we're best friends…it's all glorious to me."

Blair’s performance with partner Sasha Farber brought an emotional Gellar to tears, as the dancing pair did a jive routine to "Jailhouse Rock."



The "Legally Blonde" star got candid about becoming sober and how she felt about being an inspiration to others.

"Being a mom…growing older and really valuing my sobriety…being vulnerable, it's really been a gift to me because I think I do have a lot of relatable human issues," Selma exclusively told Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena said he found out his partner could not perform with him this week in the most frightening way. "I found out in probably the scariest way possible," Baena told Fox News Digital, while wearing a facemask.

"I woke up to two texts from the executive producer and Dani with the same text, both saying, ‘Call me as soon as you wake up,’ and all I could think of was… Why am I getting kicked off right now?’"

Baena had to switch up his "Dancing with the Stars" partner this week due to his original professional partner, Daniella Karagach, testing positive for COVID-19.

Karagach still supported Baena from afar and sent him a text saying, "Great job, so proud of you."



"Dancing With the Stars" will air live episodes on Monday weekly at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.