iHeartRadio Music Awards: Heidi Klum, Jana Kramer and Sharna Burgess show skin on red carpet

Pink stepped out with her kids at award show airing on FOX Monday night

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Pink walked the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with her children, daughter Willow and son Jameson.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off with head-turning looks in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Pink arrived looking stylish in an all-white outfit. The singer paired an oversized white blazer with a long white skirt. 

She styled the look with gold earrings.

The musician's children, Willow, 11 and Jameson, 6, joined their mom on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum, Jana Kramer and Sharna Burgess at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Heidi Klum, Jana Kramer and Sharna Burgess at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Hannah Goodwin stunned in a gorgeous, white two-piece look. Her top was fastened with one, rhinestone strap that matched the detailing on her skirt.

Goodwin was joined by Dylan Barbour on the carpet.

Hannah Goodwin at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Hannah Goodwin at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Jana Kramer donned a shimmery low-cut look that showed off her abs.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, who rocked a silver two-piece, kept close on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination in a blue dress. The supermodel stunned in the revealing dress, with matching eye make-up and her hair styled in a "wet" look.

Heidi Klum at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Heidi Klum at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess keep close on the red carpet.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess keep close on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Jana Kramer at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. 

Jana Kramer at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.  (Getty Images)

Rising pop culture star Ice Spice was seen in a black and white abstract dress. She rocked her signature ginger hair with a small handbag that read "Baby Girl."

Ice Spice at the iHeartRadio Awards.

Ice Spice at the iHeartRadio Awards. (Getty Images)

Cole Swindell at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Cole Swindell at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Cole Swindell donned an all-black look, pulled together with a baseball hat.

Pat Benatar was arm in arm with her husband, Neil Giraldo, on the red carpet. The 70-year-old stunned in a nude shirt with black polka dots as her smile shined bright for the cameras.

Pat Benatar at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Pat Benatar at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Cody Johnson at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Cody Johnson at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Cody Johnson and his wife, Brandi Johnson, stunned in neutral tones on the red carpet on Monday night.

TLC's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas rocked all-black looks with a little bit of lace on the red carpet.

Award show host Lenny Kravitz followed suit in an all-black look with diamond necklaces and black sunglasses.

TLC's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas rocked all-black looks, with a little bit of lace on the red carpet.

TLC's Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas rocked all-black looks, with a little bit of lace on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz was hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Lenny Kravitz was hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Nicole Scherzinger wore a strapless pink dress that had a small cut-out revealing her hip.

Nicole Scherzinger in a pink strapless.

Nicole Scherzinger in a pink strapless. (Getty Images)

Delilah Bell at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Delilah Bell at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

Dellilah Bell, the daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, opted for a sheer, maroon gown with her blonde hair parted down the middle.

Madison Beer wore a unique, silver dress that had mesh detailing on her stomach. The singer had her hair tied back and accessorized with silver hoop earrings and rings.

Madison Beer at the iHeartRadio Awards.

Madison Beer at the iHeartRadio Awards. (Getty Images)

Zach Braff and Donald Faison posed together on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet on Monday night. Braff wore a teal, suit-like look and Faison sported a tan T-shirt.

Kelly Clarkson appeared in a black blazer, fastened at her waist with a thick black belt and a long black skirt.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Kevin Mazur)

Kelly Clarkson at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kelly Clarkson at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Getty Images)

The iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

