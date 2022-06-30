Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green welcome first child together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess is officially a new mom.

Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first child together Tuesday. Burgess took to Instagram Thursday to share her good news.

"Zane Walker Green 06/28/2022 at 12:12pm," she captioned an image of her new son holding Green's finger. "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Burgess and Green first began dating after the actor split from Megan Fox in 2020.

The two revealed they had been together for 11 months during the season 30 premiere of " DWTS " in October.

MEGAN FOX 'GRATEFUL' FOR BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN'S GIRLFRIEND SHARNA BURGESS

Fox had a decade-long marriage with Green. Their romance began in 2004 when the two met on the set of "Hope & Faith." In 2009, they ended their engagement but became engaged again at the end of June 2010.

A few years later, Fox filed for divorce for the first time in 2015, but they reconciled at the end of 2016. The two called it quits for the final time in 2019, and Fox filed for divorce in 2020. The pair share three children together: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River Green.

Fox went public with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly in May 2020, and they got engaged in January 2022.

Green's oldest son is Kassius, 20, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

"He’s such an amazing dad," Burgess told "Good Morning America" in May.

"One of the things I fell in love with him about was watching him be a dad and the way he parents. I thought, ‘It would be so incredible to raise a child with him.’"

In February, Burgess revealed her pregnancy while on vacation in Maui with Green. She took to Instagram to share her due date, which was "July 4th (ish) 2022."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.