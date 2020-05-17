Expand / Collapse search
Brian Austin Green shares message about being 'bored', 'smothered' amid Megan Fox split rumors

By Nate Day | Fox News
There may be trouble in paradise for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

In recent weeks, rumors have swirled about the couple splitting, as eagle-eyed fans noticed Green, 46, out and about without his wedding ring, as well as Fox, 34, recently being spotted with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

On Saturday, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star added to the confusion with a cryptic post on Instagram.

The photo in the post captured a butterfly resting on a purple flower.

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered," the caption read. "It’s a great big world and they want to experience it."

Fox famously has had a tattoo on her back reading, "We will all laugh at gilded butterflies."

Megan Fox showing off some of her tattoos.

Megan Fox showing off some of her tattoos. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Last month, a source told E! News that Green and Fox have been living separately throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Although they're spending time apart, the source said, "they don't plan to file [for] divorce right now."

Fox and Green -- who have shared three children: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 4, and Journey River, 3 -- have been plagued by split rumors throughout their relationship. Fox filed for divorce before they reconciled before the birth of their third child.