Hailey Baldwin recalls taking a ‘huge leap of faith’ on relationship with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin had to look deep within herself in order to give her relationship with now-husband Justin Bieber a real chance at success.

“I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were going to get married or [it] was going to lead to that,” the model, 23, revealed in an interview with Hillsong Channel on Friday.

“I didn’t necessarily know what the timeline was going to be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith … and I just trusted the people I knew [who] had watched me go through the whole journey with him, without him and then back together with him.”

Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, said she leaned on her parents during periods of uncertainty and said her mother pushed her to give her inexplicable connection with the pop music superstar another shot to blossom into something special.

“I really was leaning on my parents, like, ‘If you think this is a bad idea …’ They just absolutely adore him,” she explained. “I think my mom kind of always felt, like, she knew that he was my person, even when I completely did not think so.

"We had gotten back together and I had seen how much he had changed and how different he was in terms of his demeanor, the way he carried himself, the way he was explaining to me what he had been doing with his life and just where he was, was different than he had ever been.”

The “Drop the Mic” host maintained: “I’ve known him for a really, really long time and I just knew. I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. I was just like, ‘Alright, this is it!’”

The couple reignited their romantic flame in the summer of 2018 before getting engaged in July the same year. A year later, they tied the knot in September 2019 in South Carolina in front of friends and family but before that, they legally said "I do" in New York City in fall 2018.

Baldwin also said in her conversation that she had “hoped” the “What Do You Mean” crooner “was going to be the person [she] was going to end up with.”

“So when we got together [again], it was just, like, ‘OK, I trust that this is supposed to be happening,’” she added.

Since becoming a union, the pair have been keeping their fans up to date on their lives while in quarantine via their Facebook Watch series, “The Biebers on Watch.”