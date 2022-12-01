Brett Young announces 2023 tour with Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke

Brett Young joins the long list of country singers who have announced tours for 2023. Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Hardy, Kenny Chesney and George Strait are among those who have announced concerts in the new year.

Young is kicking off his "5 Tour 3 2 1" tour in Columbus, Ohio, in March and wrapping up in Los Angeles, California, in May.

Young will be dropping by 18 United States locations for the upcoming tour, including stops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Birmingham, Alabama; and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The country singer will be joined by "Over For You" singer Morgan Evans and the country artist behind "Back in the Saddle," Ashley Cooke. Young and Cooke collaborated on the 2022 song "Never Til Now."

Young released his self-titled album in 2017 and has since released "Ticket to L.A." and "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days." He also released a Christmas album, "Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics," in 2021, which included collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Darius Rucker, Sam Fischer, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin, Dann Huff and Phil Wickham.

Tickets for Young's 2023 tour go on sale on December 2nd at 10 a.m. local time.

Brett Young's 2023 Tour Dates:

March 30, KEMBA Live!, Columbus, Ohio

March 31, Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

April 01, Agora Theater & Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio

April 06, Louisville Palace, Louisville, Kentucky

April 07, Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, Illinois

April 08, Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

April 20, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

April 21, The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 22, The Fillmore, Silver Spring, Maryland

April 26, Elmwood Park, Roanoke, Virginia

April 27, Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina

April 28, Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, Alabama

April 29, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

May 12, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, Washington

May 13, KettleHouse Amphitheater, Bonner, Montana

May 18, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento, Wheatland, California

May 19, Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, California

May 20, The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California