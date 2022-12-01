Expand / Collapse search
Brett Young announces 2023 tour with Morgan Evans and Ashley Cooke

The "In Case You Didn't Know" singer is beginning his tour on March 30 in Columbus, Ohio

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Brett Young joins the long list of country singers who have announced tours for 2023. Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Hardy, Kenny Chesney and George Strait are among those who have announced concerts in the new year. 

Young is kicking off his "5 Tour 3 2 1" tour in Columbus, Ohio, in March and wrapping up in Los Angeles, California, in May. 

Young will be dropping by 18 United States locations for the upcoming tour, including stops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Boston, Massachusetts; Birmingham, Alabama; and Chattanooga, Tennessee. 

BRETT YOUNG SHARES HILARIOUS STORY ABOUT WIFE'S PREGNANCY CRAVINGS: ‘WHAT IS HAPPENING HERE?’

Brett Young is going on tour in 2023 with 18 stops across the United States. 

The country singer will be joined by "Over For You" singer Morgan Evans and the country artist behind "Back in the Saddle," Ashley Cooke. Young and Cooke collaborated on the 2022 song "Never Til Now." 

Young released his self-titled album in 2017 and has since released "Ticket to L.A." and "Weekends Look a Little Different These Days." He also released a Christmas album, "Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics," in 2021, which included collaborations with Colbie Caillat, Darius Rucker, Sam Fischer, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin, Dann Huff and Phil Wickham.

Morgan Evans is one of the musical guests who will be joining Brett Young for his 2023 tour. 

COUNTRY STAR BRETT YOUNG CUTS SET SHORT AFTER VOICE GIVES OUT

Tickets for Young's 2023 tour go on sale on December 2nd at 10 a.m. local time. 

Brett Young's 2023 Tour Dates: 

March 30, KEMBA Live!, Columbus, Ohio

March 31, Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

April 01, Agora Theater & Ballroom, Cleveland, Ohio

April 06, Louisville Palace, Louisville, Kentucky 

April 07, Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont, Illinois 

April 08, Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

April 20, MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts 

Ashley Cooke will be going on tour with Brett Young in 2023. 

April 21, The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

April 22, The Fillmore, Silver Spring, Maryland

April 26, Elmwood Park, Roanoke, Virginia 

April 27, Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina 

April 28, Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, Alabama

April 29, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

May 12, Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee, Washington

May 13, KettleHouse Amphitheater, Bonner, Montana

May 18, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento, Wheatland, California

May 19, Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, California

May 20, The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California

Trending