Country star Brett Young cuts set short after voice gives out

Country singer Brett Young walked offstage after losing his voice after just one song in a performance on Saturday night.

Young, 48, was opening for Kelsea Ballerini in Sioux City, Iowa, and had to cut his slot short.

"Hey, what's up y'all? I just walked off stage here in Iowa. It was the most bizarre thing. As you can tell, my voice is even worse now," an audibly gravelly-voiced Young said in a Twitter video.

"Soundcheck was good, the whole day was good, and the last 15 minutes before I walked onstage, my voice started getting dry," he said. "I don't know if it's allergies, if I'm sick — it feels laryngitis. I'm so sorry. This is literally my least favorite thing on the planet, to have to cancel a show, especially to have to do it onstage. I love you guys so much and I'm going to make this up [to you]."

In 2017, Young told Fox News he loved touring, so the vocal disruption was likely extra upsetting to the "In Case You Didn't Know" crooner.

“I love the road. I would call myself a roadie,” he said. “All the way down to sleeping on the bus. I love the way it sways and moves in the middle of the night. Everything about it is so great for me. I was built for this…I like it on the road I wouldn't have it any other way. This is why I work so hard for the last 13 or 14 years to get into this position. I’m so grateful to be here.”