Blake Shelton announces 'Back to the Honky Tonk' tour with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean

Blake Shelton is hitting the road in 2023 with his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will be joining Shelton on the tour.

The country music superstar and coach on "The Voice" announced the news of his 18 stop tour to his Instagram on Wednesday.

"We're throwing one hell of a party in 2023..the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour with @carlypearce and @thejacksondean is coming to a city near you!!! It's going to be big.. Tickets on sale September 16th and September 23rd-visit blakeshelton.com for more info. See y'all out there!!!" Shelton captioned his Instagram picture of his tour poster and dates.

Shelton's first concert kicks off on February 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska and wraps up on March 25 in Buffalo, New York.

"There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said in a statement. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!"

Blake Shelton 2023 Tour Dates:

February 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

February 17, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

February 18, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

February 23, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

February 24, Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

February 25, Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

March 2, Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

March 3, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

March 4, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

March 9, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

March 10, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

March 11, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 16, Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

March 17, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

March 18, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

March 23, Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

March 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

March 25, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York