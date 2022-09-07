Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Blake Shelton
Published

Blake Shelton announces 'Back to the Honky Tonk' tour with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean

Shelton's tour will start in February 2023 in Lincoln, Nebraska and end in March in Buffalo, New York

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
Blake Shelton invites 6-year-old awaiting heart transplant on stage during concert Video

Blake Shelton invites 6-year-old awaiting heart transplant on stage during concert

The country singer invited Wyatt McKee, an avid fan, to sing a duet with him during his concert last month as he continues to wait for a new heart. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Blake Shelton is hitting the road in 2023 with his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will be joining Shelton on the tour. 

The country music superstar and coach on "The Voice" announced the news of his 18 stop tour to his Instagram on Wednesday. 

"We're throwing one hell of a party in 2023..the #BackToTheHonkyTonk Tour with @carlypearce and @thejacksondean is coming to a city near you!!! It's going to be big.. Tickets on sale September 16th and September 23rd-visit blakeshelton.com for more info. See y'all out there!!!" Shelton captioned his Instagram picture of his tour poster and dates.

BLAKE SHELTON LOSES GAME BY FAILING TO GUESS GWEN STEFANI LYRICS

Blake Shelton is taking his music on the road for his 2023 "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour.

Blake Shelton is taking his music on the road for his 2023 "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light)

Shelton's first concert kicks off on February 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska and wraps up on March 25 in Buffalo, New York.

"There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said in a statement. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!"

Blake Shelton 2023 Tour Dates: 

Blake Shelton's 2023 tour will make 18 stops in the United States. 

Blake Shelton's 2023 tour will make 18 stops in the United States.  (Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

February 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

February 17, Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

February 18, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

February 23, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina

February 24, Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee

February 25, Legacy Arena at the BJCC, Birmingham, Alabama

March 2, Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida 

March 3, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

March 4, Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

March 9, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky

March 10, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

March 11, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 16, Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas

March 17, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

March 18, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

March 23, Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

March 24, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

March 25, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending