Bradley Cooper joins Lady Gaga at Las Vegas residency, performs 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' live for the first time

Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga at her Enigma Las Vegas residency to perform "Shallow," their Oscar-nominated song from "A Star Is Born," on Saturday.

LADY GAGA PRAISES BRADLEY COOPER'S DIRECTING IN 'A STAR IS BORN': 'HE MADE ME A BETTER ACTRESS'

Cooper, 44, joined Gaga, 32, as a surprise to the crowd.

"I even got you in-ears," the singer told him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Jackson never used these," Cooper said, referencing his "A Star Is Born" character Jackson Maine, who battled hearing loss and tinnitus in the film.

Gaga remained seated at the piano for the performance, wearing an oversized black T-shirt and a periwinkle wig.

During Gaga's solos, Cooper, who directed her in "A Star Is Born," gazed at her as he leaned over the piano before walking around the stage to rile up the crowd.

LADY GAGA RESPONDS TO BRADLEY COOPER'S BEST DIRECTOR OSCAR SNUB

He later sat with her at the piano with his arm around her for the conclusion of the song.

It was the first time the duo performed "Shallow" live outside of their actual filming of the movie.

OSCAR SNUBS: BRADLEY COOPER OVERLOOKED FOR BEST DIRECTOR FOR 'A STAR IS BORN'

Cooper and Gaga got Oscar nominations for Best Original Song for "Shallow" and Best Original Score for "A Star Is Born."

They are slated to perform "Shallow" at the awards, which will air Feb. 24 on ABC.

Cooper is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor, while Gaga got a nod for Best Actress.