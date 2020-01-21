Brad Pitt has 'no complaints' about life: 'I got lovely kids... I like my dogs'

Brad Pitt has a lot going for him these days.

On the red carpet before Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, Pitt spoke with People, confessing that he's pretty happy with his life.

“It’s a beautiful day here in L.A.,” the 56-year-old actor said when asked how he felt. “We got it well, we got it really good.”

Pitt, who won the award for best supporting actor that evening, continued: "I got friends, I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs. I’ve got no complaints.”

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star shares six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and Knox, 11.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2018 after 12 years together.

Earlier this month, Pitt appeared on Marc Maron's “WTF” podcast, where he joked about the state of his life.

When asked about the attention he receives from the paparazzi, Pitt joked, "Aw, man. Aw, man. I’m just, like, trash mag fodder because of my disaster of a personal life probably, most likely.”

The actor did, however, reveal that he has a few tricks up his sleeve when it comes to avoiding the paparazzi.

"I've got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they're still in play," he said.

Pitt is nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Hollywood," and is a favorite to win the award after nabbing a Golden Globe for his performance.