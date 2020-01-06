Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt jokes he has a 'disaster of a personal life,' calls himself 'trash mag fodder'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
As an A-list star, Brad Pitt is used to making headlines and getting his picture taken by the paparazzi.

The 56-year-old and his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, recently spoke on Marc Maron's “WTF” podcast, where the two actors briefly chatted about life in the limelight.

DiCaprio first recalled the moment he realized he had become a celebrity. “I just remember I was off on location doing movies right away [after making it] and then — you know, I was in my early 20s already — and I never bothered to look for a house, so stayed in my mom’s guest room into my early 20s, and then the [1997] movie ['Titanic'] started to come out or the buzz of it or whatever, and I just remember four SUVs outside my house one day," remembered DiCaprio.

He continued: "And I went to, like, the liquor store to get a soda and there were the SUVs, and they just kept following me. Every day of my life. ... I was like, 'OK. This life will no longer be the same.'"

Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the photo call for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 45-year-old went on to note that nowadays, he doesn't get followed around as much, “Thank God,” DiCaprio said. “Usually, there’s like this time when you have a movie coming out or you’re starting to do promotion where they’re sort of on you a lot more. But, you know, I’ve been able to escape a lot more, which is great. And walk around outside and things like that.”

Pitt -- who won the best supporting actor in a motion picture accolade at the Golden Globes on Sunday -- then admitted he was "a little disgruntled” to hear DiCaprio's remark.

When asked if he has people waiting for him, Pitt said: “Aw, man. Aw, man. I’m just, like, trash mag fodder," he teased before jokingly suggesting it's "because of my disaster of a personal life probably, most likely.”

"You have a very exciting personal life," DiCaprio chimed in. "... Like Lil Kim said, 'The paparazzi's gonna get you one way or another.' It's been my motto. I figure there's nothing you can do about it."

Brad Pitt attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Asked if the men have ever worn disguises to elude the paparazzi, DiCaprio shared that "it's all a failure." However, Pitt noted on the podcast that he does, in fact, have a few ways to escape the cameras.

"I've got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they're still in play," he stated.