Brad Pitt jokes he has a 'disaster of a personal life,' calls himself 'trash mag fodder'

As an A-list star, Brad Pitt is used to making headlines and getting his picture taken by the paparazzi.

The 56-year-old and his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio, recently spoke on Marc Maron's “WTF” podcast, where the two actors briefly chatted about life in the limelight.

DiCaprio first recalled the moment he realized he had become a celebrity. “I just remember I was off on location doing movies right away [after making it] and then — you know, I was in my early 20s already — and I never bothered to look for a house, so stayed in my mom’s guest room into my early 20s, and then the [1997] movie ['Titanic'] started to come out or the buzz of it or whatever, and I just remember four SUVs outside my house one day," remembered DiCaprio.

He continued: "And I went to, like, the liquor store to get a soda and there were the SUVs, and they just kept following me. Every day of my life. ... I was like, 'OK. This life will no longer be the same.'"

The 45-year-old went on to note that nowadays, he doesn't get followed around as much, “Thank God,” DiCaprio said. “Usually, there’s like this time when you have a movie coming out or you’re starting to do promotion where they’re sort of on you a lot more. But, you know, I’ve been able to escape a lot more, which is great. And walk around outside and things like that.”

Pitt -- who won the best supporting actor in a motion picture accolade at the Golden Globes on Sunday -- then admitted he was "a little disgruntled” to hear DiCaprio's remark.

When asked if he has people waiting for him, Pitt said: “Aw, man. Aw, man. I’m just, like, trash mag fodder," he teased before jokingly suggesting it's "because of my disaster of a personal life probably, most likely.”

"You have a very exciting personal life," DiCaprio chimed in. "... Like Lil Kim said, 'The paparazzi's gonna get you one way or another.' It's been my motto. I figure there's nothing you can do about it."

Asked if the men have ever worn disguises to elude the paparazzi, DiCaprio shared that "it's all a failure." However, Pitt noted on the podcast that he does, in fact, have a few ways to escape the cameras.

"I've got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they're still in play," he stated.