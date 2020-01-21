Brad Pitt warned not to break hearts over Jennifer Aniston rumors by Michelle Monaghan

Actress Michelle Monaghan issued a light-hearted warning to Brad Pitt on Instagram after the actor stirred up reconciliation rumors with Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 SAG Awards.

On Monday, shortly after the former husband and wife’s headline-making reunion backstage at the award show following their respective wins, the “Messiah” actress took to Twitter to comment on the news and warn Pitt not to go breaking hearts this time around.

“This is my 'Do not break our hearts again, Brad' face," Monaghan captioned a photo of herself on Twitter.

Brad and Jen married in 2000 but split in 2005 after he got together with his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie married in 2014 but split in 2016. In 2019 their divorce was finalized.

Following their divorce in 2005, Aniston went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015. The couple, who started dating in 2011, ultimately split in 2018.

Although Monaghan doesn’t want Pitt to make similar choices to the ones he made in 2005, as Entertainment Tonight notes, some were quick to mention that the actress was in a position to somehow thwart Pitt and Jolie’s budding on-set romance. Fans may remember Monaghan played Gwen, one of the women who lent tactical support to Jolie’s assassin character in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

Pitt and Aniston have sparked reconciliation rumors since admitting that they’re still good friends and hang out sometimes. The 56-year-old actor even attended her 50th birthday celebration as well as her star-studded holiday party in 2019.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," Pitt mentioned on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.