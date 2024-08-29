Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie won’t ‘cross each other’ at Venice Film Festival amid winery war

There is "no way" Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will cross paths at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, even though both are attending the glamorous event.

Jolie's film "Maria" and Pitt's film "Wolfs" are both being shown at the Italian festival. While the two are feuding over ownership of their winery and still hammering out details of their divorce, organizers of the Venice Film Festival made sure Jolie and Pitt don't have to interact.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday the 29, and she will leave right after with ['Maria' director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride," artistic director Alberto Barbera told Vanity Fair. "So Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice. There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido."

Jolie was spotted Thursday in Venice along with her "Maria" co-star Pierfrancesco Favino. The "Maleficent" star wore a simple black dress for the event. The 49-year-old was also photographed wearing a brown gown with flowing sleeves. Jolie styled her hair down for the occasion.

BRAD PITT PHOTOSHOOT FIRES ‘SUBLIMINAL’ SHOT AT ANGELINA JOLIE AMID WINERY WAR: EXPERT

There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido. — Alberto Barbera, Venice Film Festival artistic director

Pitt and Jolie are seemingly being kept apart due to their ongoing divorce and contentious legal battle over Château Miraval.

The former couple's French winery has made headlines since 2022 after Pitt sued Jolie, claiming her sale of the winery breached a contract between the former husband and wife.

The former couple bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. The couple even married at the French vineyard in 2014, 10 years ago.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale, claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

Meanwhile, Jolie's company claimed Pitt has been the mastermind of a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to the court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Most recently, Jolie demanded Pitt hand over third-party communications relating to a 2016 plane incident. Jolie and Pitt allegedly had a physical altercation on the plane and the actress filed for divorce shortly after.

"Mr. Pitt has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages," Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings."

"We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts," the lawyer continued. "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, a source familiar with Pitt's response to Jolie's request told Fox News Digital the winery lawsuit is a "straightforward business dispute."

"This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings," the source said.