Brad Pitt brings out dance moves on 'Bullet Train' red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt had some fun during a red-carpet appearance promoting his latest action film, "Bullet Train."

Pitt, 58, wore a mint-green suit with a teal shirt underneath as he broke out in dance during the red-carpet appearance outside the Regency Village Theatre.

Sony Pictures uploaded a slow-motion TikTok video of Pitt performing the ballet-style dance move in front of the "Bullet Train" cast. The movie star leaped into the air and spun around while his fellow co-stars applauded him.

The "Bullet Train" cast was present in Los Angeles ahead of the movie’s Friday release.

The film — which also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny — follows five assassins who were all assigned separate but connected missions. Pitt stars as "Ladybug," an unlucky assassin determined to get the job right.

BRAD PITT'S ‘BULLET TRAIN’ PRESS TOUR LOOKS HAVE FANS IN AWE: ‘HOW CAN YOU DO THIS TO US?’

Over the last several weeks, Pitt has been putting his fashion sense on display around the world during promotional appearances of the new movie.

Before a screening of the film in Berlin, Pitt was spotted on the red carpet in a brown skirt with a matching jacket and a linen button-up shirt. He tied the look together with combat boots and brown sunglasses.

BRAD PITT WORE A SKIRT ON ‘BULLET TRAIN’ RED CARPET IN BERLIN TO FEEL ‘THE BREEZE’

"What was the reason for you to choose a kilt tonight?" The Associated Press asked Pitt.

"The breeze," Pitt responded with a smile.

During the photo call in Berlin, Pitt sported a similar linen look. He paired a soft-pink zip-up linen top with a slightly darker shade of pink pants and a white T-shirt that exposed a gold chain.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In Paris, the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star was seen decked out in orange as he posed for pictures with the Eiffel Tower as the backdrop. Sticking with the linen theme, Pitt wore a bright shade of orange jacket, with patching pants and a V-neck burnt-orange top.

Social media users went into a frenzy over Pitt's latest looks.

"Brad Pitt bringing the same outfit in a different color is iconic," one fan account wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"how can you do this to us?" another user wrote alongside images of Pitt's orange-suit outfit.