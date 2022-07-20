Brad Pitt wore a skirt on 'Bullet Train' red carpet in Berlin to feel 'the breeze'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt says his choice to wear a skirt on the red carpet for the "Bullet Train" premiere in Berlin was less fashion statement and more about beating the sweltering European heat wave.

"What was the reason for you to choose a kilt tonight?" The Associated Press asked Pitt.

"The breeze," Pitt responded with a smile.

The 58-year-old actor rocked a matching brown linen blazer with a tattered hem to complement his knee-length skirt.

While Pitt looked completely comfortable with his outfit, social media was exploding with commentary.

A pair of chains peered out from the open collar of his loose, salmon button-down shirt.

He pulled his entire ensemble together with a pair of chunky black cargo boots, tortoise shell sunglasses and a few rings on his fingers.

The "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" star wore his signature blonde hair tousled to the side and was mostly clean-shaven except for a stubble goatee.

"The number of people losing their damn minds because Brad Pitt wore a skirt to a premiere & saying they no longer respect him probably don't remember the 90s," Twitter user @deirdrestatham wrote alongside a collage of photos of the Tinseltown star wearing various colorful dresses.

"I imagine social media will be extremely calm about Brad Pitt wearing a skirt to a film premiere but I will say straight off I love it," @MhairiHunter wrote.

Another user wrote, "Brad Pitt out there normalising men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad."

One social media user was slightly confused, writing, "Brad Pitt is rocking a skirt on the red carpet and I officially give up in trying to make any sense of what is happening anymore."

Another Twitter fan added some fashion commentary.

"Brad Pitt wore a skirt in public & meatheads are blowing a gasket "You can't call that a skirt. IT'S A KILT!" FYI just cuz a guy wears a skirt doesn't mean it's a kilt. A kilt is a specific type of skirt. And that brown piece of cloth he was wearing? Not a kilt."

His outfits on the European press tour for his latest film have caught the eyes of fans who have celebrated his leisurely sense of style and playful approach.

Pitt rocked a sherbet-colored suit in Paris over the weekend as he posed below the Eiffel Tower.

He stuck with the pastel palette for another photo call with his co-stars in Germany and wore a blush toned cardigan with matching trousers.

"Bullet Train," which also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny, follows five assassins who were all assigned separate but connected missions. Pitt stars as "Ladybug," an unlucky hitman determined to get the job right.

The Sony Pictures production hits theaters on Aug. 5.