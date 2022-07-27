Brad Pitt is 'dating' again but not in a 'serious relationship' years after split from Angelina Jolie: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt is pursuing romance and "dating" once again after his divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, but isn’t looking for a "serious relationship."

The 58-year-old actor, who has been promoting his latest film, "Bullet Train," in Europe, is "living his best life under the circumstances," according to People magazine.

"He has a large group of artsy friends in L.A. that he hangs out with," the insider said. "He's dating, but is not in a serious relationship."

A rep for Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single by a judge back in 2019, nearly three years after she filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple are parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"Brad has dinner with his younger kids when they are all in L.A. Since the kids are older now, they have their own life and friends," the source said. "Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them."

They added: "Brad has his movies, he has Miraval, and he has these other [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He's living his best life under the circumstances."

Pitt was previously believed to be linked to musician Lykke Li, while Page Six confirmed he dated model Nicole Poturalski in 2020.

The end of his marriage to Jolie has remained a contentious discussion as he recently sued the "Maleficent" star for selling 50% of her stake in their ownership of the 17th-century French estate and vineyard in Correns, the Château Miraval. Pitt and Jolie were also married on the 1,400-acre French winery in 2014, which produces an internationally renowned Rosé.

The new allegations were levied in an updated complaint filed in June against Jolie in Los Angeles Superior Court, asking a judge to cancel the deal that made Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler and his company a co-owner of Pitt’s family business.

Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate in 2008 for 25 million euros, and agreed never to sell their respective interests without the other’s consent, according to court papers.

"The vineyard became Pitt’s passion — and a profitable one, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, has grown into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine," his lawyer, Laura Brill, wrote in the suit.

Pitt partnered with Marc Perrin, a French winemaker , in 2013. Their first wine, Miraval Rosé 2012, sold out: 6,000 bottles were gone in five hours.

Wine Spectator listed the Brangelina bottle among the top 100 wines of 2013 — the first rosé to ever make the cut.

Pitt had agreed to buy Jolie out in 2021 and the warring exes had even settled on a price — but that changed in May after a judge issued a ruling to modify their custody agreement in Pitt’s favor, the suit alleges.

Jolie’s side abruptly terminated the negotiations. In October 2021, Pitt first learned in a press release that Jolie had sold her half of the company to Shefler, the main shareholder of SPI Group, a mammoth wine and spirits producer and distributor best known for the Stolichnaya vodka brand.

The businessman made a bid for the company in 2016 when the couple first split , offering 60 million euros and a steeply discounted private jet to sweeten the pot — but Pitt rebuffed him.

"Jolie had thus sold [her shares] not just to a stranger but to the very stranger with whom Pitt and Miraval had refused to deal," the suit alleges, calling Shefler a "controversial Russian oligarch."

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.