Brad Pitt meets with Formula 1 CEO, team bosses at star-studded US Grand Prix

Brad Pitt met with celebrities, race car drivers and business executives while doing research for his forthcoming Formula 1 film

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard Video

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie battle over French vineyard

Legal experts May Mailman and Bryan Rotella weigh in on the 'Brangelina' feud over the sale of French vineyard stakes involving a Russian oligarch on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Actor Brad Pitt made an appearance Saturday at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, for an apparent business trip.

Pitt, 58, was seen at the Circuit of the Americas speaking to several other notable names, including British racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

He has been doing research for his forthcoming Hamilton-produced Formula 1 film.

The actor was also spotted chatting up Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali, Circuit of the Americas chairman Bobby Epstein and several team bosses as they discussed filming the movie between race weekends next year.

F1 LEGEND MICHAEL SCHUMACHER'S NEPHEW FRACTURES SPINE IN FRIGHTENING WRECK

Other stars Pitt spoke to over the weekend in Austin included Apple CEO Tim Cook, musician Pharrell Williams, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and "Top Gun: Maverick" producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

MAX VERSTAPPEN WRAPS UP F1 CHAMPIONSHIP WITH RAIN-SHORTENED WIN IN JAPAN

As for the race on Sunday, two-time world champion Max Verstappen won the Grand Prix and his Red Bull team clinched the Formula One constructors' title. Hamilton finished in second behind Verstappen.

"It was a tough one... I had to fight my way forward again. We gave it everything out there today," Verstappen said after the race.

The star-studded weekend also attended by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, actor Ross Butler and musicians Ed Sheeran and Madison Beer.

